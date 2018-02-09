Facebook testing 'downvote' button - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Facebook testing 'downvote' button

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Facebook is working on a new button that would allow users to show disapproval.

When tapped, the "downvote" button would signal inappropriate, offensive, or misleading comments.

The test comes amid a push by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to create "meaningful" social interactions on the site.

According to The Verge, it’s intended to be a method for flagging questionable comments on public posts.

