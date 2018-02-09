Springfield Twp shooting prompts search; suspect shot soon after, authorities say

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a shooting Friday night in Springfield Township. About half an hour later, authorities said a suspect had been shot.

The first shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Tag Drive, off Adams Road near Mt. Healthy.

Authorities say a car with a flat tire was abandoned nearby, and police officers began to search neighborhoods off Adams Road.

Around 10:30 p.m., dispatchers said a suspect had been shot near Ripplebrook Drive.

Few details are known about the condition of the first victim. It is unclear how many people were riding in the car with the flat tire before it was abandoned.

