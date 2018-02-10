Man invades church, steals crucifix, then vandalizes TV station

When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.Full Story >
A year into the Trump administration, the White House website still has no Spanish-language content.Full Story >
An autopsy found Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock had anti-anxiety drugs in his system but was not under the influence of them and was otherwise healthy.Full Story >
The Justice Department's No. 3 official is planning to step down at a time of turmoil in the agency.Full Story >
