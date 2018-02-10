Hunters check over 186K deer in state's hunting season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say hunters checked more than 186,000 white-tailed deer during Ohio's 2017-2018 hunting season, over 4,000 more than last year.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the 186,247 deer harvested compares with 182,169 deer checked in during the 2016-2017 season.
The department says regulations the past three seasons have been designed to allow for moderate herd growth in most of the state. Herd growth is achieved by reducing the harvest and protecting females.
ODNR officials say Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.
A publication from the National Shooting Sports Foundation says hunting has an economic pact of more than $853 million in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more.
