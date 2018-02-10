Trump calls Democratic memo 'very political and long'

Do you know who this dog belongs to? Middletown police and Joseph's Legacy are looking to reunite this lost pup with his owner, and time is of the essence.Full Story >
Do you know who this dog belongs to? Middletown police and Joseph's Legacy are looking to reunite this lost pup with his owner, and time is of the essence.Full Story >
“Night for the Fight” packed 1,300 Tri-State High School students into the Cintas Center on Xavier University’s Campus Saturday night.Full Story >
“Night for the Fight” packed 1,300 Tri-State High School students into the Cintas Center on Xavier University’s Campus Saturday night.Full Story >
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >