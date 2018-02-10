Ohio Statehouse to feature new painting portraying Lincoln

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Statehouse is unveiling a new painting featuring a historical event involving President Abraham Lincoln.
"Greeting Lincoln" by artist Pamela Patrick White depicts then President-elect Lincoln addressing a joint session of the Ohio General Assembly on Feb. 13, 1861.
The painting will hang just outside the Ohio House chambers. It will be unveiled Tuesday, 157 years after Lincoln's speech.
Lincoln also visited the Statehouse in 1859 as a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. His body lay in state at the Statehouse on April 29, 1865, after his assassination.
White and her husband, Bryant White, paint scenes from 18th Century America, including the American Revolution, the French and Indian War, and eastern U.S. Native Americans.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
