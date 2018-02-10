Lobbying expenses spiked as Congress shaped tax overhaul

Vice President Mike Pence insists there's "no daylight" between the U.S., South Korea and Japan on the need to keep the pressure on North Korea.Full Story >
Vice President Mike Pence insists there's "no daylight" between the U.S., South Korea and Japan on the need to keep the pressure on North Korea.Full Story >
Money spent on lobbying by corporations, trade groups and special interests spiked during the final three months of 2017 as they battled for the biggest breaks possible in the most dramatic tax overhaul in decades.Full Story >
Money spent on lobbying by corporations, trade groups and special interests spiked during the final three months of 2017 as they battled for the biggest breaks possible in the most dramatic tax overhaul in decades.Full Story >
A year into the Trump administration, the White House website still has no Spanish-language content.Full Story >
A year into the Trump administration, the White House website still has no Spanish-language content.Full Story >
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoFull Story >
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up promises of investments and jobs while promoting Canada as a destination for California tech firms in first visit to San FranciscoFull Story >
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeFull Story >
Jack Johnson was once the most despised man in Jim Crow-era America after becoming the first African-American boxing heavyweight champion of the world _ the most coveted athletic title of the timeFull Story >
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesFull Story >
Police are so far only reporting one act of violence after hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans hit the streets to fete their Super Bowl champion EaglesFull Story >
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsFull Story >
An Oregon legislator first elected more than two decades ago is facing sanctions after allegations of inappropriate behavior that one female colleague says spanned yearsFull Story >
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsFull Story >
Senate leaders announced a deal Wednesday on a long-sought budget outline that would shower the Pentagon and domestic programs with an extra $300 billion over the next two yearsFull Story >
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesFull Story >
A top White House aide has resigned following allegations of domestic abuse by his two ex-wivesFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftFull Story >
An Associated Press investigation finds that Russian cyberspies pursuing sensitive U.S. defense technology tricked key contract workers into exposing their email to theftFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >
SpaceX's big new rocket has blasted off on its first test flight, carrying a red sports car aiming for an endless road trip past MarsFull Story >