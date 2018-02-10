Court rules for Miami student in sex case

A federal appeals court ruled Friday partly in favor of a male Miami University student who says he was unfairly disciplined by the school that found he violated its sexual-assault policy.

A three-judge panel upheld a lower court's dismissal of several claims against Miami University.

But it found the student was able to support a "reasonable inference of gender discrimination" and sent the case back to U.S. district court.

Miami officials said they were disappointed in the decision and are committed to a "fair and impartial" disciplinary process.

The student said most Miami sexual misconduct cases are against males who are found responsible without fair hearings.

A female student said she agreed to some sexual activity in the 2014 encounter with the student, but then told him to stop. He says he was too drunk to remember.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.