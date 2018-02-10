Ohio man kicked by police arrested for spitting on officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A man seen in a viral cellphone video being kicked by an officer who was later fired has been arrested and charged with spitting on police in Ohio.

WSYX-TV reports 27-year-old DeMarko Anderson punched a bar employee in Columbus while being escorted outside and struck people leaving the establishment near the Ohio State University campus. He was arrested early Friday.

Court records show Anderson has been charged with a felony for allegedly spitting in the face of a Columbus police officer while sitting in the back of a police vehicle after his arrest. Records don't indicate if he has an attorney.

Columbus officer Zachary Rosen was fired in July after a video showed him kicking Anderson in the head during an arrest last April.

Information from: WSYX-TV, http://www.wsyx6.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.