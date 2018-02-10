Bengals cheerleader and husband launch golf cart transit

By DAN SEWELL
Associated Press
CINCINNATI (AP) - An entrepreneurial Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader and her husband have teed off on a new way of getting around the city's downtown: Golf carts.
GEST Carts offers rides on weekend nights to attractions such as riverfront restaurants, a casino and other entertainment spots.
Co-founders Patrick and Lauren Dye have rolled out the service slowly, with plans to expand in time for Cincinnati's popular Opening Day festivities next month when the Reds begin baseball season.
Long associated with retirement communities, golf carts are increasingly being seen as urban transit options. Similar services are running from Auburn, Alabama, to Toledo, Ohio. They offer environmentally friendly rides at low rates at slow speeds suited for sightseeing or mingling.
And the service comes as regional leaders have identified improved transportation as key to the future.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
