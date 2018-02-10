Lawmaker plans college initiative to combat opioid epidemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio legislator has proposed an initiative to help high school students affected by drug use in their families get to college.
House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger presented a partial plan for the OhioCorps program Thursday during a news conference in Columbus. The program seeks to help high school students whose parents use drugs.
Under the plan, high school students would earn scholarships by volunteering in their communities. It also proposes allowing college students to earn course credits for mentoring at-risk students.
Ohio's 14 public universities support the idea. Ohio University President Duane Nellis says a large network is needed to help students affected by the opioid crisis.
Rosenberger says he's unsure how much the program would cost and that he's reached out to pharmaceutical companies for possible funding.
