Stuff the Cruiser: Cincinnati police collect donations for needy SPCA animals

By Avery Jennings

Cincinnati police are collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Stuff the Cruiser for My 4 Legged Valentine runs until 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 2310 Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills shopping plaza.

Customers may purchase items to donate, meet District 3 police officers and load donations into a police cruiser to be delivered to the animal shelter.

