Stuff the Cruiser: Cincinnati police collect donations for needy SPCA animals

By Avery Jennings

FOX19 NOW

Cincinnati police are collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Stuff the Cruiser for My 4 Legged Valentine runs until 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 2310 Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills shopping plaza.

Customers may purchase items to donate, meet District 3 police officers and load donations into a police cruiser to be delivered to the animal shelter.

@CincyPD receives our first delivery of donated items for the 2nd Annual Stuff the Cruiser event at the Ferguson Rd. @PetSmart to support @SPCACincinnati. Stop by between 10a-2p today to support this effort! pic.twitter.com/W8d87SEupD — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) February 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.