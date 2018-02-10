Police ID man fatally hit on I-71/75

The man hit and killed on southbound Interstate 71/75 during the Friday morning commute was identified Saturday as a 31-year-old Cincinnati man.

Brian Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after a Volvo semi tractor-trailer struck him in the area of the Kyles Lane overpass about 6:44 a.m., Kenton County police said in a prepared statement.

It remains unclear why Wallace walked northbound on the highway after his vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle, police said.

After the semi hit him, Wallace was struck by a southbound 2010 Honda Odyssey that was then rear-ended by a 1996 Toyota Corolla, according to police.

The drivers and occupants of the Odyssey and Corolla were not hurt.

The semi that hit Wallace left the scene, police said. Evidence indicates the maker of the truck was a Volvo, but no other details are available.

Kenton County police's Serious Accident Traffic Reconstruction (STAR) Unit is continuing to investigate the collision.

Any witnesses are asked to call Sgt. Chris Haddle: 859-392-1943.

