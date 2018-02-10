Police: Kentucky officer wounds man during altercation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man was shot by a police officer who responded to an emergency call in Bowling Green.

Kentucky State Police say Elmo Demetrius Stewart was shot by a Bowling Green officer on Friday after they became involved in an altercation and Stewart brandished a handgun.

State police Master Trooper Jeremy Hodges says Stewart was shot at least once in the "lower extremities." Stewart was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Tennessee. The 43-year-old Stewart's condition could not immediately be determined.

State police say the three Bowling Green officers who responded to the 911 call were uninjured. Police say the caller hung up with a dispatcher, but officers later discovered that a family disturbance led to the call.

State police are investigating.

