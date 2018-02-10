Attorney seeks trial move for teen charged with burying baby

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - The attorney representing a teen charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio has asked a judge to move the woman's trial to another county because of publicity.
The change of venue request was made Friday in Warren County in the case of 18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson, who faces aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and other charges after the baby's remains were found in July in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.
Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell has said Richardson, a former high school cheerleader, burned and buried her full-term baby outside her family's home within a few hours of giving birth in May.
Richardson's trial is scheduled to begin April 16. She has pleaded not guilty.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.Full Story >
No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.Full Story >