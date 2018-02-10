Attorney seeks trial move for teen charged with burying baby

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - The attorney representing a teen charged with killing and burying her newborn daughter in southwest Ohio has asked a judge to move the woman's trial to another county because of publicity.

The change of venue request was made Friday in Warren County in the case of 18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson, who faces aggravated murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and other charges after the baby's remains were found in July in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell has said Richardson, a former high school cheerleader, burned and buried her full-term baby outside her family's home within a few hours of giving birth in May.

Richardson's trial is scheduled to begin April 16. She has pleaded not guilty.

