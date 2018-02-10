Arrest in Walton Dollar General robbery

By Avery Jennings

FOX19 NOW

An Independence man is charged with the armed robbery of a Walton Dollar General Store earlier this week, Boone County sheriff's officials announced Saturday.

Billy Schadler, 36, is held on one count of robbery at the Boone County Jail.

Sheriff's officials say he handed the store clerk a note demanding money and brandished a handgun about p.m. Wednesday.

An investigating deputy used surveillance video from the store and another nearby camera to identify Schadler and the vehicle he was driving, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle was located in Independence, where the suspect admitted to the robbery, the release states.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.