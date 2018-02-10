Camp suspends association with flutist accused of misconduct

LITTLE SWITZERLAND, N.C. (AP) - A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is reconsidering its relationship with an instructor facing allegations of sexual misconduct.
Camp director Annie Thibeault of Wildacres Flute Retreat tells the Asheville Citizen-Times the camp "has suspended its association" with the teacher indefinitely.
She also apologized for referring to a former female retreat instructor as "a horrible biddy" and describing a 15-year-old student as a "nympho" and "Lolita."
The 61-year-old instructor, Bradley Garner, has denied the accusations in a sworn affidavit, and criticized the investigatory process at the University of Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Tuesday the Ohio university found evidence of "pervasive" misconduct, including "unwanted sexual advances and verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature" and a "hostile environment," dating back to the 1990s.
Garner has retired from the university.
Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.Full Story >
No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.Full Story >