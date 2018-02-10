Bus driver takes loaded handgun from kindergartner in Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northeast Ohio are investigating how a 5-year-old boy managed to carry a loaded handgun onto a school bus.
The Alliance Review reports the kindergartner thought the .32-caliber revolver he put in his backpack for show-and-tell at an Alliance elementary school was a pellet gun.
A bus driver took the weapon from the boy Friday morning after he showed it to students on the bus and gave it to police when they arrived at school. Parents at Alliance Early Learning School were called Friday morning about the incident and parents throughout the district were informed Friday afternoon.
Police say the boy lives with his grandmother and that Stark County's children's services agency has been notified. An Alliance police lieutenant says endangering children charges will be referred to a prosecutor.
Information from: The Review, http://www.the-review.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.Full Story >
No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.Full Story >