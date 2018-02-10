Crash, overturned semi partially closes NB I-71 near Verona

A crash and overturned semi tractor-trailer partially closed northbound Interstate 71 near the Verona exit for several hours Saturday, according to Boone County dispatchers.

The accident blocked one of two lanes of the highway about 6:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, dispatchers said.

The highway has been closed so long because contents of the semi had to be loaded off and then onto another semi before the scene could be cleared, dispatchers said.

The highway is expected to reopen by 2 p.m.

