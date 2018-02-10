Ohio history museum opens display on early public housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's state history museum has created an exhibit focusing on one of the country's earliest public housing projects.
"Poindexter Village: A Portrait in Stories" opens Saturday at the Ohio History Connection in Columbus in conjunction with Black History Month.
The exhibit features stories and objects from Poindexter Village residents. It runs until Sept. 2.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt dedicated Poindexter Village in Columbus in October 1940 as one of the nation's first public housing projects.
Ohio History Connection is also working with the James Preston Poindexter Foundation to develop two remaining Poindexter Village buildings on the city's east side as a museum.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.Full Story >
No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.Full Story >