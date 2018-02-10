2 police officers shot dead in line of duty in Columbus suburb - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

2 police officers shot dead in line of duty in Columbus suburb

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
Westerville, OH (FOX19) -

Two police officers in the Columbus suburb of Westerville were shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday afternoon, Westerville police said.

The suspect also was shot and wounded and taken to a hospital, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Westerville police said they will release more details at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

