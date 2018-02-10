2 police officers shot dead in line of duty in Columbus suburb

Two police officers in the Columbus suburb of Westerville were shot and killed in the line of duty Saturday afternoon, Westerville police said.

The suspect also was shot and wounded and taken to a hospital, police tell FOX19 NOW.

Westerville police said they will release more details at a 3:30 p.m. news conference.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates.

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

The Westerville Police Department is in our thoughts & prayers for the loss of their officers. https://t.co/ZtG6qxMzfn — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) February 10, 2018

We are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Please follow this account for updates. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.