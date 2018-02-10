Police: 2 officers killed responding to 911; suspect held

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say two officers have been fatally shot at a home in a Columbus suburb, and a suspect is in custody.
Westerville police say in a statement that the shootings happened Saturday after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call around 11:30 a.m. The officers were shot after they arrived at a residence.
Police say a suspect is in custody but provided no other details.
Authorities have scheduled a news conference for later Saturday afternoon.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk), who lives with his family in a nearby township, tweeted he's "very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers." He asked Ohio residents to join him in "lifting up these officers' families in prayer."
Westerville, on the northeast side of Columbus, is a suburb with about 39,000 residents.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
Showers are working their way into the Tri-State Saturday ahead of a wintry mix Sunday.Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening. Officials say David Higgins, 88, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon. Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG. Higgins is listed as being 5 feet 9 inches in height, weighing 165 poun...Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
A police officer in the Columbus suburb of Westerville has been killed in the line of duty, the city said in a tweet Saturday.Full Story >
No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.Full Story >
No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine’s Day.Full Story >