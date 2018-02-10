No. 5 Xavier nets another clutch win at Creighton

OMAHA, NE – No. 5 Xavier won their eighth straight game on Quentin Goodin’s game-winning free throws to the lift the Musketeers to a 72-71 win at Creighton.



Trailing 71-70 with 4.6 seconds left, Goodin took the inbounds and went the length of the floor before he was fouled on the floor with Creighton in the double bonus. Goodin hit both free throws with 0.3 seconds left to seal a fourth straight



road win for Xavier in the Big East.



“That’s the first time I ever faced that situation,” Goodin told Fox19 Now after the game. “In front of this big crowd…I heard every fan in the gym. I had to focus and cash it in.”



Was he nervous in front of more than 18,000 fans with the game on the line?



“Not at all,” Goodin said after leading Xavier with 17 points. “I knew going to the line I was going to make the free throws. I went to the line with confidence and the rest is history.”



J.P. Macura added 15 points in the win. Kerem Kanter threw in 14 points and Sean O’Mara had 12 points with a big second half.



Marcus Foster scored a game-high 29 points for Creighton.



Xavier (23-3, 11-2) maintains a half-game lead over No. 1 Villanova for first place in the Big East standings with just five games left in the regular season.



