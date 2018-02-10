Lebanon Police cancel missing adult alert for man with Dementia

Lebanon Police have canceled the Missing Adult Alert issued for an 88-year-old man with Dementia.

The Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit issued the Endangered Missing Adult Alert Saturday evening.

Officials say David Higgins was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 leaving his home on Columbus Avenue in Lebanon to pick up his wife at B. Lewis Solon.

Higgins suffers from Dementia, according to officials.He was last seen driving a 2007 Ford 500 with the Ohio license plate number CDHIGG..

