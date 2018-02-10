Teens pack Cintas Center for childhood cancer research fundraiser

“Night for the Fight” packed 1,300 Tri-State High School students into the Cintas Center on Xavier University’s Campus Saturday night.

The students are there in an effort to raise money for childhood cancer research.

“We've been funding research here for 15-years,” CancerFree Kids founder Ellen Flannery said. “This year alone we will give them $800,000 in research dollars. It's research that would not be happening if these kids weren't here doing this tonight.”

Over the course of the last five “Night for the Fight” events about $600,000 has been donated to CancerFree Kids.

This annual event was started by Kelly Higgins when she was in high school, Higgins is now a Junior at the University of Cincinnati. The Marketing major started the event after her father passed away from cancer back in 2012.

“Both my parents actually had cancer when I was in 6th grade,” Higgins said. “My mom went through treatment for breast cancer. Because of how well funded breast cancer research is she's now cancer free.”

Her father however had an inoperable brain tumor. Higgins tells us it was his second bout with cancer, the first came when her dad was just a teenager.

“Doctors believe that if his treatment would have been more researched and better funded when he was younger that he would not have had this brain tumo,” Higgins said.

The event is hoping to raise $225,000. If you would like to donate visit CancerFreeKids.org.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.