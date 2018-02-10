Police, animal rescue looking for injured dog's owner

Do you know who this dog belongs to? Middletown police and Joseph's Legacy are looking to reunite this lost pup with his owner, and time is of the essence.

Police picked up the dog near Tytus Avenue and Princeton Avenue in Middletown Saturday night after he had been hiding in a neighbor's bush. Police believe the dog was hit by a car and was injured.

The animal rescue says the dog is in 'rough shape' shape but they cannot legally treat the dog without the owner's permission or until three days have passed without hearing from the dog's owner.

Joseph's Legacy is asking people who live in Middletown to help spread the word so they can begin working to treat the injured dog.

Anyone with information can call Joseph's Legacy at 513-465-6454 or the Middletown Police Department.

