UPDATE: owner of injured dog located; dog to be treated

Joseph's Legacy rescuers located the owner of an injured dog after frantically searching for the owner for hours.

Police picked up the dog near Tytus Avenue and Princeton Avenue in Middletown Saturday night after he had been hiding in a neighbor's bush. Police believe the dog was hit by a car and was injured.

Animal rescuers said the dog was in rough shape when he was picked up, but they could not legally treat the dog without the owner's permission or until three days had passed without hearing from the dog's owner.

They were able to get the animal to Grady Veterinary Hospital right away. Staff members gave the dog pain medication and made the dog comfortable while they tried to track down the owner.

Joseph's Legacy rescuers said they have now made contact with the owner, so the dog is being treated and cared for. Grady's did an x-ray and ultrasound and found that the dog's back leg is fractured, and he has some internal bleeding.

The owner told them he has been looking for the dog who had been missing for eight months.

Because the dog, now identified as "Bubba," will need surgery, Joseph's Legacy is collecting donations via a YouCaring page to help the owner cover the medical costs.

You can donate here.

