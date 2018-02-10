Warm bodies pack Frozen 5K, 10K race

The wet and soggy weather Saturday morning didn't stop a unique winter race.

The Cincinnati Cyclones Frozen 5K and 10K was more wet than frozen and thousands showed up for the seventh annual event.

Some runners said they preferred the damp weather.

"This is the first time I've done it. We got lucky. The weather was good. It's a little damp but kept things cool." said Erick Hunziker.

The course traveled along the Banks of the Ohio River and through Cincinnati's Transit Center underneath second street.

The race not only works to bring the community together but the money raised supports the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation, which helps children in the Cincinnati area discover a love and a passion for the game of hockey.

"Hockey is a very expensive sport and anything we try to do is aimed to underwrite some of the cost of equipment, ice times bringing kids out to a cyclones hockey game." said Everett Fitzhugh, Cincinnati Cyclones Spokesperson



The runners pushed through on the wet pavement and It only took 17 minutes for the first person to cross the 10K finish line. Erick Hunziker finished second.



"yeah it was a good day." Hunziker said. "When you can give back to the community that's supporting so many of our friends and family that's always a good thing."



The Cincinnati Cyclones said they were happy with the turnout, relieved that the damp pavement didn't thin out the crowds.

