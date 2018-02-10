Sunday is National Peppermint Patty Day

The York patty became famous, in part, because it was firm and crisp, while others produced treats that were soft.

As Feb. 11 is National Peppermint Patty Day.

The first commercially-made mint patty or cake was made in the 1840's on the Isle of Man, located between England and Ireland.

By the turn of the 20th Century, the patties were being made in the U.S. by regional candy companies.

The most famous is the York Peppermint Patty, which was originally produced by Pennsylvania's York Cone Company.

The York Patty became famous, in part, because it was firm and crisp, while others produced treats that were soft.

One former York employee said if a patty could break clean in the middle, it would not go to stores.

