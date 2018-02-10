Sunday is National Peppermint Patty Day

Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.Full Story >
Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.Full Story >
Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people.Full Story >
The award-winning musician and film composer Johann Johannsson has died.Full Story >
A county near Chicago has recorded four deaths related to moving snow in the 48 hours following a major winter storm.Full Story >
