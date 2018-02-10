3 dead in tour helicopter crash at Grand Canyon

Police say a helicopter has crashed at the Grand Canyon, killing three people. (Source: Raycom News Network)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities say a tour helicopter has crashed in the Grand Canyon, killing three people.

Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley said six passengers and a pilot were on board the Papillion helicopter when it crashed around 5:20 p.m. The other four were injured, and were still being treated at the scene.

An after-hours phone call to aerial tour company Papillion was not immediately returned Saturday. The company's website says it flies roughly 600,000 passengers a year on Grand Canyon and other tours.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the Eurocopter EC130 crashed in unknown circumstances and sustained heavy damage.

Federal authorities will investigate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.