Man severely injured after being crushed in trash compactor

The man had serious injuries to his legs and was taken to the hospital, an official said. (Source: WPLG/CNN)

MIAMI (WPLG/CNN) - A man was severely injured after he was crushed inside a truck's trash compactor Saturday, officials said.

Capt. Ignatius Carroll, a spokesman for the Miami Fire-Rescue Department, said the man was inside a dumpster around 7:30 a.m. when a Waste Management truck emptied the bin into its compactor.

"The machinery is very loud,” Carroll said. “So for him to be aware of what was going on was definitely live-saving," Carroll said. "I know that there is a lot of force with that type of machinery. This could have been a lot of worse."

The workers shut down the compactor and went outside to find a man sitting on top of the truck. He had serious injuries to his legs and was taken to the hospital, Carroll said.

Carroll credited the workers with saving the man's life.

Copyright 2018 WPLG via CNN. All rights reserved.