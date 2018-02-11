Shootings leave 5 dead, including suspected gunman

Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes. (Source: WYMT/CNN)

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WYMT/CNN) - Five people died, police said, when a man went on a killing spree Saturday.

"I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen,” said Sheriff Dwayne Price.

Police and officials from the coroner's office worked two different scenes.

It started in the Flat Gap community, where a man and woman were shot to death.

The first call for help coming in around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a man attacked his family, firing a handgun. He left the scene, and a countywide search started.

Later, about seven miles away in downtown Paintsville, two women were shot dead in an apartment. The gunman also turned the gun on himself.

Kentucky State Police said the community is not at risk.

In the days ahead, the investigation will continue as they search for a motive, trying to understand what led to this deadly rampage.

