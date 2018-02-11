Cops shoot, kill domestic violence suspect after conflict

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Columbus Police have shot and killed a domestic violence suspect following a confrontation with officers.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Hilltop area of western Columbus, just hours after two Westerville police officers were killed responding to a different "potential domestic situation."
Officers responded to the domestic-violence complaint at an Eldon Avenue home. They were told the suspect had fled the scene. Authorities found the suspect about a mile-and-a-half away on Letchworth Avenue. After a confrontation, police fatally shot the suspect.
Police have not released any further information on the officers involved or the suspect.
A suspect is in custody for the two officers killed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
