NBC apologizes to South Koreans for analyst's remark

An attorney for Richard Spencer says the white nationalist's plan to speak on the University of Cincinnati campus during spring break next month is off over a legal standoff related to UC's demand for a security fee of nearly $11,000.
Cincinnati Police District 3 is collecting donations for SPCA Cincinnati just in time for Valentine's Day.
A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lengthy delay on southbound Interstate 75 at Ridge Road Monday morning.
Once we get through the morning commute, the sun will make a welcome return as temperatures warm into the upper 30s.
More than $238,000 has been raised for the families of two Westerville police officers shot and killed in the line of duty.
The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):
The 27-year-old from California became the first female snowboarder to win two Olympic gold medals and gave the United States its second gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.
