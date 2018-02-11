Woman burns wedding dress at divorce garage sale

Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.Full Story >
Teenager Red Gerard has won the United States' first gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, edging Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris in men's slopestyle snowboarding.Full Story >
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to...Full Story >
Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee say they'll revise their memo about the FBI's Russia investigation to ensure there's no harmful release of secrets, and then try again to get President Donald Trump to let it come out.Full Story >
President Donald Trump on Monday will unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 billion proposal that fulfills a number of campaign goals but relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much...Full Story >
President Donald Trump on Monday will unveil his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 billion proposal that fulfills a number of campaign goals but relies heavily on state and local governments to produce much of the funding.Full Story >
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.Full Story >
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has filed a lawsuit against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigating into allegations of sexual misconduct.Full Story >
Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.Full Story >
Russian news reports say a passenger airline has crashed in the Moscow region.Full Story >