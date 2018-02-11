Thousands of Ohio students taking Japanese language classes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Japan's consulate in Detroit says thousands of Ohio students are studying the Japanese language.

An annual survey released this month by the Consulate General of Japan found that about 1,300 students statewide are engaged in Japanese language programs at the K-12 level, and another roughly 2,100 are enrolled at the college level.

Institutions offering Japanese language courses include eight elementary and middle schools, 14 high schools and 23 colleges and universities.

Consul General Mitsuhiro Wada says Ohio students' interest in Japanese is good for both young people and employers. Japan remains the top foreign investor in Ohio, with 482 Ohio-based Japanese facilities that provide almost 74,000 jobs.

Students who study Japanese have the opportunity to showcase their skills at the annual Ohio Japanese Language Speech Contest coming up in March.

