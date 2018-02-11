Flooding prompts emergency declaration in Kentucky county

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) - Flooding brought on by heavy rains in parts of Kentucky have prompted a state of emergency in at least one southeastern county.

Media outlets report an emergency declaration was issued for widespread flooding in Harlan County on Saturday night. No injuries were immediately reported.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said in a statement Sunday that "it's been a long, heart wrenching 24 hours for the people of Harlan County."

He says several homes had to be evacuated near the Cumberland River and some shelters have been opened. The National Weather Service says the river at Baxter was about 6 feet above flood stage early Sunday and was expected to fall below flood stage by Sunday night.

Flood warnings also were issued in other parts of the state.

