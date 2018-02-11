Kent State exhibit honors student killed in Vietnam protests

KENT, Ohio (AP) - Kent State University is opening the first in a planned series of exhibitions honoring the students killed nearly 50 years ago during Vietnam War protests.

A tribute to Sandy Scheuer, titled "Sandy's Scrapbook," will open Monday at the school's May 4 Visitors Center. The exhibition features photos and mementos from the scrapbook that Scheuer kept while in school.

Scheuer was walking to class when Ohio National Guardsmen fired into a crowd of demonstrators on May 4, 1970. Scheuer, Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller and William Schroeder were killed. Nine others were wounded. The shooting triggered a nationwide student strike that led to hundreds of protests at other colleges and universities.

The Visitors Center hopes to host three more exhibitions to honor Krause, Miller and Schroeder.

