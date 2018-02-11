Police: wanted New Richmond woman may be armed

New Richmond police are looking for a woman they believe may be armed and dangerous.

Police say Sheila Beaver, 40, is wanted for four felony warrants that include forgery, theft, and domestic violence in Clermont County.

Beaver has a history of evading law enforcement, police say, and they caution anyone who sees her not to approach her.

Beaver was last seen with Travis Gilreath on Feb. 11 at an apartment on Bethel New Richmond Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Richmond Police Department at 513-553-3121.

