UC extends win streak to 16 games

UC dominated a depleted SMU squad to extend their longest winning streak under Mick Cronin to 16 games.



SMU, playing with only six scholarship players because of injury, could only muster 32% shooting against UC’s defense in a 76-51 Bearcats win. The Bearcats lead the country in field goal percentage defense and extended their small lead



in that statistical category over Michigan State.



Kyle Washington led UC with 17 points and eight rebounds. Jarron Cumberland added 12 points as the Bearcats improved their conference record to 12-0 this season.



The Bearcats are expected to move up in the polls when Monday’s new rankings are released. If they do move up, it’ll be UC’s first appearance in the top five since the end of the 2002 season.



