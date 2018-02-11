Columbus Police charge suspect in cop killings, escort planned for fallen officers

Officer Morelli's car (Photo: Facebook page "Out and About in Westerville with Kathy Cocuzzi"

Columbus Police have charged the suspect accused of shooting and killing two Westerville Police Officers.

Officials say Quentin L. Smith, 30, faces two counts of aggravated murder.

'True American Heroes': 2 Ohio officers killed in line of duty

Smith is charged with killing Officers Anthony Morelli, 54, and Eric Joering, 39, Saturday afternoon.

The officers were shot while responding to a 911 hang-up call, according to police. Smith is accused of opening fire on the officers when arrived at a townhouse on Crosswind Drive.

Smith was shot during the incident, according to police. He remains hospitalized in stable condition and is expected to survive his wounds.

City officials say the Westerville Police Department will escort the bodies of Officers Morelli and Joering from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office at 11 a.m. Monday.

Morelli will be escorted to Moreland Funeral Home and Joering will be taken to Hill Funeral Home.

The city says the public is invited to line South State Street in Westerville from I-270 North to Uptown Westerville around 11:30 a.m.

Funeral information is expected to be provided by the city at a later time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.