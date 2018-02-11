Police: 2 people found dead in Elsmere - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Police: 2 people found dead in Elsmere

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
ELSMERE, KY (FOX19) -

Two people were found dead inside of a home in Elsmere, dispatch says.

Police responded to a home on Wells Street Sunday where the two bodies were found.

Police say a child was in the home at the time.

The cause of death is under investigation and no other information about the deaths is available at this time.

