Police release names of 2 people found dead inside NKY home

Authorities are investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of two people in Elsmere Sunday.

Police found Stephanie Ell, 29, and Gibby Hood, 42 deceased when they responded to pair's Wells Street home around noon.

A young girl was also located inside the residence, according to Elsmere police. The child was unharmed and placed with family members.

Authorities say Ell and Hood's cause of death has not been determined and an active death investigation is underway.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with either individual between Feb. 8 and Feb. 11 to call the department at 859-342-7344.

