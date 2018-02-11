Mother of 10-year-old hit-skip victim speaks out

Kristi Lester is the mother of 10-year-old Mahayla Lester.

Mahayla and her brother were crossing the street on Feb. 4 at the intersection of Southgate Boulevard and Corydale Drive in Fairfield. Mahayla was hit by a vehicle.

The driver drove away.



"I mean I just don't know what kind of human being would do that. What if that was your child,” said Lester.



Lester remembers her son bringing her the news.



"My son came in the house and he screamed it out, Mahayla just got hit. Me and my daughter, we just couldn't believe what we were hearing. We went out there and she was just laying there on the curb."



Lester says she feared the worst because her daughter was initially unresponsive.



"I was just terrified. I was just saying over and over again this cannot be happening, this is not happening. This can't be real, she said.



Lester says her daughter’s injuries included a skull fracture, brain bleed, and a broken leg. She also says the incident left Mahalya wishing that this was all a dream.



The 10-year-old is doing well in her recovery. while she works to gain back her mobility, her mom hopes more can be done here at this intersection.



"I would like to see the speed limit more enforced,” said Lester.



Right now, she says she just wants the person who's responsible to turn themselves into police and apologize.



"Just come and just say, apologize to my daughter, you know something,” said Lester.



Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.