FCC President to present stadium plans to West End community

The president of FC Cincinnati plans to address West End community members at two public meetings this week regarding a potential stadium.

The first meeting will provide residents an opportunity to speak up.

Club President Jeff Berding will present on a stadium plan that would involve Cincinnati Public Schools property during a CPS board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, CPS and FCC officials say.

The meeting is in the Interactive Learning Center at the Ronan Education Center, 2651 Burnet Ave.

The school board will give visitors an opportunity for public comment, limited to three minutes per person, during the meeting.

FC Cincinnati will move forward with one of three potential stadium plans if it is granted a Major League Soccer franchise.

In a statement issued Sunday, Berding expressed concern over opposition to the club’s plan

“FC Cincinnati is in business to make our community better,” Berding says. “We want to ensure that if we receive a MLS franchise we move forward with a stadium site where the community is supportive and where we can do the most good.

“Unfortunately, vocal opponents are attempting to interfere with the facts and spreading misinformation to scare residents,” Berding continues. “We expect opponents to speak before the board on Monday and we hope to show that fans who live in the CPS District support a stadium and want the school board to hear the facts as they consider a partnership with FCC that will benefit students, families and the CPS District.”

Berding is also scheduled to present at a West End Community Council executive board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Carl H. Linder YMCA on Linn Street.

WECC President Keith Blake told FOX19 the public is welcome to attend Tuesday’s meeting, though public comment typically is not allowed at executive board meetings.

Blake issued a statement Friday on behalf of WECC.

“Given the history of the West End, this is an emotional and sensitive subject for many,” Blake says. “As a community council representing the West End, we are aware of the concerns that face residents, schools, businesses and the entire West End community. Community engagement is a priority for the WECC. We remain committed to an open process for the community and FCC to explore the potential for the stadium.”

FC Cincinnati continues to move forward with other potential stadium sites in Oakley and Newport as well, Berding states, “and we have not listed one as preferred.”

