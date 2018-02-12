Ohio woman pleads guilty to trafficking her teen daughters

LIMA, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking her daughters for sex in exchange for money to feed her drug habit.

The Lima News reports the 39-year-old woman pleaded guilty Friday in western Ohio's Allen County to charges that include complicity to attempted rape, compelling prostitution, child pornography and trafficking.

Her daughters were 12 and 15 years old when they were assaulted over a yearlong period starting in 2014. The man who assaulted the girls is serving 30 years on attempted rape and gross sexual imposition charges.

The Associated Press isn't identifying the mother to protect her daughters' identities.

Court documents say the man sexually assaulted the 12-year-old and told her sister he'd continue to have sex with the younger girl unless she submitted to him.

Information from: The Lima News, http://www.limanews.com

