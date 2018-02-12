Schumer to give speech on Republican counterpart's home turf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer are usually trying to outscheme each other in Washington. On Monday, the Senate leaders will share the stage in what should be a much more polite setting in McConnell's Kentucky hometown.

Schumer is to give a speech at the University of Louisville - McConnell's alma mater. McConnell, a Republican and the Senate majority leader, is expected to introduce his Democratic counterpart from New York. Schumer's appearance is part of a speaking series sponsored by the university's McConnell Center.

The speech comes just days after the two Senate leaders helped broker a budget deal that bolstered spending on the military and domestic programs.

Through the years, the McConnell Center has invited prominent Republicans and Democrats to speak on campus.

