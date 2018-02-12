1800s covered bridge damaged by flooding getting fixes

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A 19th century bridge in northeastern Kentucky is getting much-needed repairs after being damaged by flooding last year.
The project will temporarily stabilize the Dover Covered Bridge in Mason County.
The bridge that dates back to 1835 was damaged seven months ago by record-level flooding along Lee Creek. The waters tore away two 12,000-pound (5,440-kilogram) steel support beams. The bridge has been closed ever since.
Construction crews will begin temporary stabilization efforts this week.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the work will not return the covered bridge back to its original condition. But the work will stabilize it until a long-term restoration plan can be developed.
The bridge originally opened as a toll bridge and was renovated in 1926 and 1966. The steel support beams were added in the 1980s.
