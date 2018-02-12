Elder, St. Xavier students to meet for lunch after racial taunts

Several Elder High School students and administrators will head to St. Xavier High School for lunch Monday in hopes of improving intra-school relations.

This comes in the wake of racial taunts chanted at St. Xavier players by Elder students during a recent school basketball game.

Students singled out players and made chants about their appearance.

The comments could be heard on an Elder school sports website.

Administrators said they hope this lunch will improve relations and help students understand the severity of their actions.

Elder students head to St. Xavier for lunch today, in the hope of improving school relations after allegations of racial chants at a recent game @fox19 pic.twitter.com/BYVUkDxyGf — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) February 12, 2018

