Elder, St. Xavier students to meet for lunch after racial taunts

Posted by Sara Celi, Reporter
Elder High School
FINNEYTOWN, OH (FOX19) -

Several Elder High School students and administrators will head to St. Xavier High School for lunch Monday in hopes of improving intra-school relations.

This comes in the wake of racial taunts chanted at St. Xavier players by Elder students during a recent school basketball game.

Students singled out players and made chants about their appearance.

The comments could be heard on an Elder school sports website.

Administrators said they hope this lunch will improve relations and help students understand the severity of their actions.

