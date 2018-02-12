Two-year-old Cleveland boy grazed by drive-by bullet while inside home

A child received a "small abrasion" after an errant bullet entered a home on Cleveland's west side.

According to Cleveland police, the shooting occurred on Guthrie Avenue near West 65th Street at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday.

The 2-year-old was with the mother inside of the home at the time of being hit in the buttocks by the stray drive-by bullet.

Cleveland police say a male suspect is in custody.

